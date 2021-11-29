Escaped inmate captured in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An inmate escaped from a Baton Rouge area correctional center on Thanksgiving Day has been captured in Bossier City.

According to police, 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis was captured in the 1800 block of East Texas St. in Bossier City on Monday by members of the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and the Bossier City Police Special Operations Unit.

Cheevis is serving two consecutive sentences totaling 15 years for crimes he committed in Caddo Parish in 2019, including aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also on two years of probation after being convicted in Caddo Parish for illegally using a weapon.

Officials say Cheevis had been serving his time at the Claiborne Detention Center in Homer until he was transferred to the Dixon Correctional Institute in March 2021 before his escape on November 25, prompting a manhunt that had expanded beyond state lines before he was taken into custody in Northwest Louisiana on Monday.