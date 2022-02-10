MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — An inmate who escaped from a facility in Webster Parish was located and arrested in Morgan City, along with two accomplices that helped him elude capture, according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).

Gregory Williams, 39, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a fugitive simple escape charge.

Malia Williams, 29, of Morgan City, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to simple escape.

Josie Matherne, 29, of Morgan City, was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to simple escape.

Gregory Williams

Josie Matherne

Malia Williams

On February 9, MCPD detectives received information about an escaped inmate in the Morgan City area. The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office (WPSO) advised MCPD that Gregory Williams had escaped a facility in their area. WPSO further identified several potential associates of Williams, including Josie Matherne and Malia Williams.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., MCPD officials went to Malia Williams’s residence on Railroad Ave. where Gregory Williams was located and taken into custody without incident. Matherne and Malia Williams were also at the residence and taken into custody on evidence that they aided and abetted Gregory Williams in eluding capture.