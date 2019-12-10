Sheriff: Escaped inmate shot after trying to hit officers with stolen truck in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An inmate who allegedly stole a truck and escaped from a work detail in Webster Parish Monday is in the hospital after being shot by an officer during a police chase that ended in Bossier City Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington, 40-year-old Norman Guthrie is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge when he gets out of the hospital. He is likely to face additional charges in Webster Parish, as well.

Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton says Guthrie was serving time for a second-degree battery conviction when he stole the truck from a maintenance building while on work detail at the Webster Parish School Board Monday morning.

U.S. Marshals spotted Guthrie was spotted early Tuesday afternoon in Bossier Parish. Authorities say Guthrie fled from officers and led them on a high-speed pursuit down Shed Road, Benton Road, and then to West Viking Drive, traveling in speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour with a total disregard of public safety. Bossier City Police also joined in the pursuit.

As the chase continued west on Viking Drive, Guthrie reportedly tried to hit officers with the stolen truck. Sexton says that was when officers opened fire and Guthrie was wounded in the shoulder.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of the chase or the shooting.

Sheriff Sexton told NBC 6/FOX 33 that Guthrie is believed to have been upset after learning that he was not going to be released Monday as he had been expecting due to a miscalculation.

