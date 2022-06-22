Billy Scott, 50, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his brother-in-law in Maud, Texas, on June 21, 2022. (Bi-State Jail)

MAUD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County man is in jail after police say he fatally shot his brother-in-law Monday evening.

According to Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 500 block of Birch Street in Maud just before 8 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. When they arrived, 39-year-old Larry Kirby was lying in the roadway, bleeding heavily and being attended by the citizen who called 911.

The man’s leg had a tourniquet placed on it to stop the bleeding. First responders arrived and took over life-saving measures, but Kirby died as a result of his injuries.

Before he died, the victim was able to tell the person who called 911 that his brother-in-law, 50-year-old Billy Scott, was the shooter.

Scott fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies were able to contact Scott on the telephone and arrange for him to surrender. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Bi-State Jail on a charge of murder.