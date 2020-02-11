ETX retired teacher and youth leader pleads guilty to child pornography

CASS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A retired teacher and youth leader in Cass County pled guilty to child pornography in court Monday.

Robert Dale Barkman, 66, pleaded guilty of three counts related to promotion and possession of child pornography. The Atlanta, Texas man was indicted by a grand jury on July 31, 2019, on five counts of promotion of child porn, three counts of attempted promotion of child porn, and five counts of possession of child porn and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors said the investigation began in early June 2019 when suspicious images were found on his work computer at a local church where he served as the youth leader and secretary.

According to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, there were inappropriate images of members in Barkman’s youth group and the computer was taken to the Cass County Criminal District Attorney’s Office Cyber Crime Lab for processing. Officials said the images were created by Barkman.

The discovery of these images resulted in a search warrant being issued for Barkman’s home where additional computers and electronic devices were recovered by police. Upon forensic examination by the District Attorney’s Cyber Crime Lab, hundreds of more images of child pornography were located, according to officials.

Investigators said it appeared that Barkman had been creating and holding child pornography since the early 2000s. Officials added that they believe Barkman deleted images and disposed of recording devices prior to Investigators running the search warrant while knowing that the investigation was ongoing.

Barkman is facing up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.