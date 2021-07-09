Fake diplomas, transcripts scheme lands Caddo Parish Schools employee behind bars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish School Board employee accused of selling fake high school diplomas and transcripts has been charged following a lengthy investigation by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to CPSO, 39-year-old Latoya Mosby is charged with forgery.

Authorities received a report in September 2019 from Caddo Parish Schools that people were buying forged diplomas and transcripts from an employee at the school board office. Mosby was later identified as the employee believed to be responsible for distributing those fake documents.

Caddo deputies say the Office of Inspector General Department of Education assisted in the investigation and learned that people used the fraudulent diplomas and transcripts to enroll in secondary schools and receive about $482,211 in financial aid.

Mosby was arrested at her home on Wednesday, July 7. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, and she has since been released on bond.

The Caddo Parish School Board released a statement Friday in regard to Mosby and her alleged involvement in the scheme.

Caddo Schools strongly condemns the act of forgery within the district and uses numerous internal controls to minimize the risk of forgery and to quickly identify any such acts. During an internal audit, district auditors determined Mosby was allegedly misusing access to district records systems and altering files for personal monetary gain. The district immediately contacted law enforcement which worked in cooperation with local and federal agencies to investigate the allegations. The district is thankful for the work of these incredible law enforcement partners who worked to unravel this complicated case over a nearly two year period. Since 2019, Caddo Schools has tightened access and placed more restrictions on access to any personal information. This included installing more security cameras and locks that require key card access and heightened restrictions on data systems with additional internal reviews. Charnae McDonald, Asst. Director of Communications, Caddo Parish Public Schools

This investigation is ongoing and CPSO is looking to make more arrests in connection with the case.