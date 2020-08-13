Family and friends outside of St. Mary’s Hospital react to shooting situation inside with loved ones

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While Shreveport police, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals and the FBI searched for 41-year old Taniel Cole inside St. Mary’s Hospital after he shot a man, family and friends coming to visit had to wait outside of the hospital while their loved ones were on lockdown inside.

Crystal Stumon was coming to visit her 6-year old daughter who was admitted yesterday with breathing problems non-COVID related. Stumon was coming to relieve her daughter’s father from watching her when she got a call from him inside shortly after the shooting Wednesday morning.

“He said that they weren’t going to let me in because there was an active shooting on the fourth floor above where they were. He said police was all on their floor looking for the man. He didn’t know what actually happened,” said Stumon.

Stumon was directed across the street by police to wait outside. Her daughter’s father would frequently call and explains what happened to him on the inside:

“I woke up to like guns drawn on me like… Police come into the room guns drawn and everything. I’m like, man. That’s crazy. Then, they just walked out. They said stay in your room, and lock the door and they walked out.”

Since he reassured Stumon that they were okay inside, she says she wasn’t as worried.

Jason Weams says he was asleep in his bed when a friend, more like a sister who is a nurse for St. Mary’s called and texted him about an active shooter on scene. He came down to the hospital to wait on her.

“They had an active shooter on the floor above her. She said that she just saw some other nurses running and her supervisors instructed them to go and hide because there’s an active shooter. So she’s been texting me while hiding in I think a med room or some kind of closet.”

Officials searched from the basement to the top floor, but determined that Cole had left the scene. Once the hospital could be opened again, loved ones were reunited.

