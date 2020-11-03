Family and the community responds after Police Chief gets arrested for alleged child abuse

GOLDONNA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police Chief, Joe Hines, of Goldonna is behind bars after Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office conducts a criminal investigation against Hines in connection to an alleged child abuse case.

This comes after receiving complaints, a video surfacing in the community of the abuse, and the request from two Louisiana Department of Children and Family Service Investigators to be accompanied into a home. NPSO worked over the weekend to secure evidence against Joe Hine. He was arrested on November 1st and charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile. Hines is being held in Natchitoches Parish jail with no bond.

We spoke with his father about the arrest. He said he didn’t see this coming because his son was loved and well known by the community. However, he said if his son is guilty then he should be punished for it.

“He has always been a good kid…it feels bad. Any parent doesn’t want to see their kid go to jail but if you do the crime do the time,” Marvin Hines said.

People in the community shared little empathy for Joe Hines and said that’s where he should stay!

“The laughing and eating while he was quote on quote disciplining her it was just…just too much. If that had been my child, I would be the one in jail right now. I don’t want him representing anything to do with our community. I mean I honestly believe he is fine right where he is at,” concerned parent Leslie Williams said.

Some people even talked about voting him out of the office at Police Chief.

“I can’t stand the fact that it could be happening here, that’s why we’re doing what we can to try to remove him from being associated with us directly as the police chief here,” Goldonna citizen David Day Jr said.

Marvin Hines said he hopes his son learns a valuable lesson from this.

“Don’t do what you’re told. Do what you think is right,” Marvin said.