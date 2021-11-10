Family of Tommie McGlothen demands answers two years after his death

Shreveport, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – What started as a normal Shreveport City Council meeting Tuesday ended in chaos.

Community members began chanting and calling for justice in the death of Tommie McGlothen.

He was a black man with mental health issues who died in police custody in April of 2020. The Caddo Parish district attorney said the officers used excessive force and failed to get medical help for him.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting many social organizations demanded answers about Tommie McGlothlin Jr’s death. After being denied the opportunity to speak in council chambers protestors started to chant.

“From the beginning, we were lied to. and they still have their jobs and we are still suffering. He was beat out of his clothing. so explain to me how they are still employed by the city of Shreveport,” LaQuita McGlothen said.

Carla Collins with ‘Be The Village’ even spoke out against the response. “Delayed justice is no justice at all, and we will not tolerate it.”

The four officers pleaded not guilty to charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance.

“This is not policing. We have a problem here in Shreveport. We need justice. We need the DOJ (Department of Justice) to come in and help us with our problem,” Breka Peoples with “The People’s Promise” told KTAL/KMSS.

A video we have not obtained from SPD of McGlothlin’s death has surfaced and his family feels some things just aren’t right.

“I watched the video and my dad begged for his life. He stated he couldn’t breathe. Officers were like ‘are you okay Dale’ and he was like ‘No’ and they literally ignored him,” Tommie McGlothen III said.

“We have seen the horrific video released about what happened to our loved one and he is in the arms of God and he is at peace but it is us who are stuck here. We are the ones suffering day in and day out,” Laquita said.

Breka Peoples sent a letter to the Department of Justice demanding an investigation of the case. She said if they don’t hear back soon they will make a trip to Washington DC to meet in person.