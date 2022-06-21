NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are still trying to solve the murder of a local woman found shot to death in the back seat of a car after a drive-by shooting in March.

Kimanesha Carter, 28, was found shot to death in the back of a car after a drive-by shooting in Natchitoches on Marsh 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Carter family)

Kimanesha Carter, 28, was killed more than three months ago. Her killer is still on the loose, and her family is pleading for answers.

“It’s very very hard on all of us,” said Carter’s mother, Theresa Carter “You hear this. You hear that. You’re not hearing the truth about everything. And far as I know, her boyfriend, who was in the car, his mom, they know everything but refuse to tell us anything.”

Carter and another woman were found shot in a car in the 1000 block of Amulet Street by Natchitoches police officers called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. on March 17 to investigate reports of a shots fired in the area.

Carter had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The second victim was hit once and survived.

“The way she died was wrong. She didn’t hurt anybody. She was a good girl,” said Carter’s grandmother, Mary Fowler.

“She didn’t deserve that. I want it solved and need it solved so bad. You know, somebody needs to pay for what they did to my daughter,” Carter said.

Among those left behind after Kimanesha Carter’s killing is her only son, Dewayne Carter, who misses her daily.

“Justice for my momma.”

Anyone with additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. The public can also report tips anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.