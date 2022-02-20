SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A family pet is dead, and a man who allegedly pulled the trigger is in police custody.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to a shot’s fired call in the Werner Park neighborhood. When they arrived, police found a deceased Brindle Pitbull dead in the street, with Jennifer Collins, her sobbing owner, crouched on the ground next to her beloved 6-month-old puppy.

Shreveport police investigate the shooting death of a puppy as its owner, Jennifer Collins looks on

Collins said she let her dog out to use the bathroom Sunday morning as she does every morning. The puppy was playful and friendly, and all the neighbors knew the puppy.

When she let the dog out, Collins stepped outside with her and saw the man approaching, but didn’t think anything of it because the man had played with the dog on other occasions.

The man outstretched his hand, and Collins said the puppy took it as a sign that the man wanted to play, so came toward the man.

That’s when the man pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the dog. Collins saw the gun and said she begged him not to shoot the dog. A neighbor across the street saw what was happening and did the same, telling the man that she was a good dog and was not going to hurt him.

Then Collins called her dog, which then turned toward her, but the man shot the puppy from the back twice, killing her.

Although the alleged shooter is in custody, it is still unknown whether he has been or will be arrested.