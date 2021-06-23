Famous Louisiana rapper convicted of manslaughter granted parole

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A famous Louisiana rapper who was convicted of manslaughter nearly 20 years ago has been granted parole.

Rapper McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. took part in a Zoom meeting with The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole.

The Zoom meeting can be seen below:

According to the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole, “Offender Phipps was granted parole to community supervision with conditions.”

Despite it being a unanimous vote by the board, the release date for Phipps Jr. is not known at this time.

In April, Gov. John Bel Edwards granted Mac Phipps clemency

Phipps has been serving time in prison since his manslaughter conviction in September 2001.