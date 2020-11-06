Fatal shooting raises concerns about crime in South Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A fatal shooting Wednesday night at a Circle K in Shreveport’s South Broadmoor neighborhood has at least one resident concerned enough to consider getting a gun and learning how to use it.

According to Shreveport police, 31-year-old Oquez Allen was fatally shot late Wednesday night after an argument at the Circle K gas station on Youree Drive at Stratmore.

Janie Wallace has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years, just blocks away from where the deadly shooting took place. It is the first homicide of the year in southeast Shreveport.

“It bothers me, I’m concerned about it. I exercise every day. I walk in this area and 99 percent of the time there is no problem,” said Wallace. “It’s not a neighborhood where you’ve got shootings happening.”

She said the violent crime in the family-oriented neighborhood has her thinking about ways to protect herself.

“Somebody I know is having a function here coming up in the next week or two and it has to do with going out to a gun range and shooting, and I’m going!”

Wallace says she also wants police to patrol the area more.

“You’d think we would see a police car every now and then, but I don’t. I mean it’s bad enough you’re seeing crime but now it starts to put in your mind, ‘Well, maybe I need to go get trained on how to use a weapon and buy a weapon for self-defense.'”

“I need to feel safe. I don’t want to wait 15 to 20 minutes for somebody to show up. I don’t have that much time.”

The fatal shooting of Oquez Allen was the 61st homicide of the year in Shreveport, according to SPD. Devin Adams, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying. He is currently being held in the Shreveport City Jail.