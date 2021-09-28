Father of Nevaeh Allen speaks out in 7-minute video

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A day after two-year-old Nevaeh Allen’s body was found, her father, Marcus Allen, speaks out.

Allen posted a seven-minute video to YouTube then shared it to Facebook, asking people to watch and share it. In the video Allen is seen inside of a vehicle, talking directly into the camera addressing his daughter’s death and the incidents surrounding it.

“My daughter’s body was found in Mississippi yesterday, or today, I don’t even know what time it is,” said Allen.

Nevaeh was reported missing Friday afternoon and following a two-day multi-state search, law enforcement finally found her body over 100 miles away from her last known location in Hancock County Mississippi.

“I am a grieving father,” said Allen.

The father went on to say he received details about his daughter from local news outlets.

“The only way I confirmed that information is because I have a friend that rides bikes with one of the sheriffs and they already confirmed it, but nobody called me and told me,” said Allen.

In the video, Allen addresses alleged rumors making it clear that the person arrested in connection to his daughter’s death is not her stepfather and a woman who went on camera with local news outlets is not the child’s grandmother.

He also said he got confirmation about his daughter’s death before it was officially made public.

“The detective didn’t call me until 7:47 this afternoon and I had already [known] for three or four hours at this point,” said Allen.