BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City father and son are behind bars, charged in separate cases of sexual abuse involving juveniles.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the father in one case led to the discovery of evidence leading to the arrest of the son.

Police say detectives started investigating 64-year-old Lester Cheveallier after they learned he was allegedly using a social media account to solicit a juvenile victim. As a result of that investigation, BPSO says Cheveallier was arrested and charged with three felony sexual abuse charges involving juveniles: one count of obscenity, one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

As part of that investigation, investigators got and executed a search warrant on Chevealier’s Hollyhock Lane home, which he shares with his 41-year-old son, Clayton Hinton. Investigators say they searched a computer owned by Hinton and found thirty pornographic child sexual abuse images of children under the age of 13.

As a result, Hinton is charged with 30 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Both men are booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility. Cheveallier’s bond is $85,000 and Hinton’s bond is $150,000.

BPSO says the case is still under investigation.

“Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and the aid of the latest technology,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.