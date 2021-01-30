FBI asks help identifying 8 people allegedly involved in thwarted US Capitol coup

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Saturday morning the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tweeted photos of eight individuals believed to have made unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building and assaulted federal law enforcement personnel on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office is asking the public’s help in identifying these individuals.

The agency asks anyone who has information regarding these people, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, to contact the their Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips.

The public also may submit any information that could be relevant online at tips.fbi.gov or can contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

When calling to provide a tip on any individual, please reference the photo number, including the AFO. Field Office: Washington D.C.