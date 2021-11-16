FBI searching for unknown man who may have information on infant sex crime

NEW ORLEANS, La., (KLFY) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have critical information on a possible sex crime involving an infant.

The man, known only as “John Doe 45,” is described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache, and beard, likely between the ages of 30 and 40, according to FBI Public Affairs Specialist Lori Grice.

“John Doe” appears in a video believed to have been produced between January 2019 and April of 2019. In the video, he spoke English, according to Grice.

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or at the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Additional information about the ECAP initiative can be found on the FBI website at:

Information on Crimes Against Children/Online Predators can located at https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/violent-crime/cac.