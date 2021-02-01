Federal drug case lands Shreveport man behind bars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been jailed on drug charges following an investigation by the DEA Task Force and the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 27 Antonio Lamant Ware, 43, was indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm with CDS.

Agents began investigating Ware back in November when they learned he was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

One kilogram of methamphetamine, four ounces of cocaine, a small amount of Ecstasy, and three handguns were recovered after agents searched a home, which was connected to Ware, in the 2900 block of Baird Rd.

On Jan. 28 Ware was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Federal proceedings involving Ware are pending.