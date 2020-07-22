Federal grand jury indicts former Shreveport City employee on $400K theft charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – A federal grand jury today handed down an 11-count indictment against a former Shreveport Public Works employee, as well as a co-conspirator, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.

Tory Deshawn Jackson, 41, and Jawaski L. Johnson were indicted for credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment charges Jackson, who worked in the solid waste department at the Public Works department are charged with one count of conspiracy to use an unauthorized access device and nine counts of use of an unauthorized access device. In addition, Jackson was charged with one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, from September 2017 through October 2019, Jackson and Johnson allegedly engaged in a scheme to fraudulently purchase fuel using three Fuelman credit cards stolen from the City of Shreveport.

Jackson allegedly purchased the fuel using a PIN that he was not authorized to use, and Johnson would then sell the fuel to third parties at a discounted rate.

The indictment claims Jackson and Johnson conducted more than 3,800 transactions totaling approximately $400,000.

Jackson has a criminal record stretching back to 1997 when he was 17 years old, with his latest arrest being in October, when he was charged with theft of $55, 462.15 from the City of Shreveport and two counts of access device fraud.

That case is still winding through Caddo District Court and is related to the charges in today’s federal indictment.

Johnson had one possession of marijuana conviction in 2010 in Caddo Parish, for which he received a suspended sentenced and was put on supervised probation.

Then, in October 2019, Johnson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft by using a credit card issued by the City of Shreveport to purchase gas in the amount of $397, and in March, he pleaded guilty to that charge in Caddo Parish Court.

He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail, but the sentenced was suspended and he was put on one-year probation.

If convicted, the defendants face five years in prison for the conspiracy, 10 years in prison for the access device fraud, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.

Jackson faces an additional two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Shreveport Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg is prosecuting the case.

