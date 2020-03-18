Federal jury convicts Shreveport man on multiple robberies and firearms charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing up-to-life in federal prison after a jury convicted him on multiple armed robberies and firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph.

Following a four-day trial, a federal jury on March 12, 2020, convicted Christopher Dumas, 29, of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, and related firearms crimes for his participation in five gunpoint robberies in Shreveport and one in Marshall, Texas.

Evidence presented at Dumas’ trial established that between March 17, 2017 and April 15, 2017, Dumas robbed at gunpoint, a Metro PCS store, H&S Grocery and Liquor, Inc., Werner Park Grocery, and Rodeway Inn & Suites, all located in Shreveport, and a Boost Mobile store in Marshall, Texas.

On March 17, 2017, Dumas entered a Metro PCS store waving a .38 Colt Army revolver, demanding the money from the register and safe. He told one employee to put the money in the bag or he would shoot him in the leg. On March 17, Dumas left with $2,568, and on March 20, another $400.

Then, on March 30, 2017. Dumas held-up an H&S Grocery and Liquor clerk at gunpoint and told the clerk “give me all the money or I’ll shoot you.” The clerk gave Dumas all the cash in the register – $400.

Two days later, on April 1, 2017, after having met with his parole officer earlier that morning, Dumas traveled to Marshall, Texas, where he robbed a Boost Mobile store. He entered the store, leaped over the sales counter and pointed a.38 Colt revolver at the store clerk, demanding cash from the register.

A neighboring business owner heard the store clerk scream and came to help her. Dumas shot the business owner, hitting him twice in the chest and then fled from the scene.

A silver Nissan Versa with a dent on the driver’s side door was seen in the area before, during, and after the robbery and was captured on the surveillance cameras of the Greenwood Police Department traveling back to Shreveport.

Back in Shreveport, on April 4, 2017, Dumas and his co-defendant Stafford King, robbed Werner Park Grocery at gunpoint.

King put the revolver against the head of a store clerk and told the clerk to give him money, while Dumas pointed his gun at another clerk’s head while also demanding money.

Both defendants ran out of the store with an unknown amount of money and got into a silver car with a dent on the left side.

On April 15, 2017, Dumas pointed a gun at a Rodeway Inn employee and demanded the money from the register. The clerk complied with Dumas’ demands and Dumas got away with $554.

On March 20 and April 15, Dumas was also seen getting into a silver car with damage on the left side. Each robbery was captured by video surveillance.

Later on April 25, 2017, a Shreveport police officer saw the silver Nissan Versa matching the description from the robberies and pulled it over after a traffic violation.

King was driving and Dumas was in the passenger seat. Law enforcement officers recovered hoodies, bandanas, and gloves from the car that matched descriptions from the robberies. Police also located 9-millimeter ammunition, consistent with a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol used in the Werner Park and Rodeway Inn robberies and three other weapons from the Nissan Versa.

Dumas, a previously convicted felon, was on state parole for simple burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at the time of the robberies.

He was released on parole in January 2017 and started robbing in March.

Dumas faces 20 years in prison on each Hobbs Act robbery conviction and ten years imprisonment for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

In addition, Dumas faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment for the armed robberies involving a TEC-9, and a mandatory minimum of seven years imprisonment for the three remaining armed robbery convictions.

Each conviction for using a weapon during a crime of violence carries with it a possibility of up to life in prison. Dumas also faces three to five years of supervised release for the various counts of conviction and a $250,000 fine.

Chief U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks Jr., who presided over the trial, will sentence Dumas on July 22, 2020.

King pleaded guilty on August 12, 2019, to one violation each of the Hobbs Act and using of a firearm during a crime of violence, will be sentenced on April 9, 2020. King has prior felony convictions for possession of a firearm with an obliterated number, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen things and attempted battery.

The FBI, ATF, Shreveport Police Department, Marshall, Texas Police Department, and Greenwood Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cytheria D. Jernigan and Leon H. Whitten are prosecuting the case.

