Feds arrest three Marshall men on drug/firearm charges; if convicted, they’ll face life

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Marshall, Texas, men were taken into custody Tuesday after a federal grand jury indicted them on drug and firearms violations, according to Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

A federal grand jury returned the 15-count indictment on Feb. 19, 2020, charging Danny Brian Hernandez, 27; Ronald Charles Parker, 31; and Armando Ivan De La Torre, 24, all of Marshall, with being involved in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine in the area.

According to court documents, the defendants have been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 13 counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of carrying a firearm during a drug offense.

Hernandez, Parker, and De La Torre were arrested today in Marshall. If convicted, the defendants face up to life in federal prison.

This case is the result of a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Texas Department of Public Safety; Marshall Police Department, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.