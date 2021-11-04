Fight between Calumet Packaging workers ends in stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is hospitalized and another is in jail after a fight between employees at a Shreveport packaging facility.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Calumet Packaging center at 10411 LA Highway One around 4 p.m. on Thursday. They say that a work-related argument between Charles C. Colbert, 24, and Billie Reynolds, 56, turned into a physical fight.

CPSO says Reynolds pulled out a knife and stabbed Colbert in his arm, face, side, and back. Colbert was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment in an ambulance. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Reynolds turned himself into the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division shortly after. He is currently booked in the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with aggravated second-degree battery.