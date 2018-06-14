Final defendant in Camp Minden explosion pleads guilty

UPDATE:

William Terry Wright the final defendant in the Oct. 15, 2012 Camp Minden explosion pleaded guilty today in federal court in Shreveport. He will be sentenced August 30th. He could receive up to five years in prison with up to three years probation and up to a $250,000 fine.

ORIGINAL STORY:

(AP) The Latest on change-of-plea hearing in case involving explosion at Louisiana National Guard facility

The lawyer for the last defendant in a case involving a huge explosion at Louisiana National Guard-owned site says he expects his client to plead guilty.

Donald Hathaway says he can’t say more until after William Terry Wright’s change-of-plea hearing, scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT Thursday.

Wright was vice president of operations at Explo Systems, which had an Army contract to “demilitarize” M6 artillery propellant.

State police began investigating Explo after a huge explosion in 2012 at Camp Minden. Explo went bankrupt in 2013, leaving thousands of tons of potentially explosive M6.