The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named the first homicide victim of 2018.

Larry Bryant Davis, 59, was shot and killed following an argument with a friend back on Wednesday, Jan. 3

Shortly after 7 p.m. Davis was shot in the upper torso in the 100 block of Southfield Rd. in the Broadmoor Terrace neighborhood.

An autopsy was ordered at University Health.

