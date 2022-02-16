CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned five indictments this week in a series of cases involving violent crime, but also no-billed multiple cases that include the father previously charged with negligent homicide in the death of his teenage son.

Among those indicted in the grand jury session that wrapped up Wednesday is Carlin Tremell Cotton, charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 2021 death of 45-year-old Cedric Fuller, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. Police say Fuller and Cotton had been arguing over money at home on Baxter St. in the Mooretown neighborhood when he was shot multiple times.

Jimmy Ray Cockerhem is facing a second-degree murder charge for the shooting of Gary Lee last November. The coroner’s office says Lee was shot in the head at his home in the 1700 block of Alda Street on Nov. 22 after a reported ongoing feud between the two.

Also indicted is Montrail Dewaun Horton, charged with manslaughter in the death of Namon Booker in Dec. 2021. Booker was beaten to death in a parking lot on the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive. His death two weeks later marked Shreveport’s 87th homicide, making 2021 Shreveport’s bloodiest year in history.

Bossier City resident Donald Howard Venable is charged with first-degree rape. He was arrested on Sep. 29 and booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Brett Kirkman is charged with five counts of oral sexual battery, seven counts of molestation of a juvenile, and two counts of aggravated rape. He was accused of raping at least 6 children over a period of more than 20 years and booked into Caddo Correctional Center last November.

The Grand Jury no-billed multiple cases including:

Donavyn Simpson, Larrion Hawkins, John Wayne Morgan Jr., and Patrick Stricklin, all of whom were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the murder of Dartreyus Wesley. Wesley was shot at least 8 times in his yard in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in July.

A “no-bill” can either come as the result of the grand jury finding that there was not enough evidence to indict an individual on alleged crimes, or the prosecution has determined the same and is not pursuing the case any further. It does not preclude the possibility, however, that charges can’t be filed at a later date.

The Caddo District Attorney’s Office says the prosecutor will also not be seeking formal charges at this time against Jeffery Ebarb Sr. in the death of 16-year-old Tony Ebarb, who was shot in a family vehicle on Jan. 2, 2022.

Trakevin Black is also not facing formal charges at this time in the shooting of Andrean Myles in Oct. 2021. Myles was found inside a crashed vehicle near the intersection of Wallace Ave. and Corbitt St. suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The investigation of Linda Estes in connection with the shooting death of Glen Estes during a domestic dispute last Sep. was allowed to pass without mention.