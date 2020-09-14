Five injured in late night shooting at Hookah Lounge in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La.(KLFY) Five people were injured and taken to the hospital after a weekend shooting at a St. Martinville hookah lounge, police said.

Police Chief Rickey Martin said officers responded to a shots fired call on Main Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

He said when police arrived, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Martin said an investigation has revealed that the shooting happened when one of the victims may have ‘accidentally’ stepped on another persons shoes.

He said soon afterwards an argument started and multiple people began firing weapons at each other.

Martin said all the victims appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

He said an investigation is ongoing, including an investigation into why the hookah lounge was opened under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

