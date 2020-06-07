Five wounded after shooting breaks out at social gathering in Hope, Ark.

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Hope are investigating a shooting that wounded five people early Sunday morning.

According to police, victims were a mixture of males and females in the 18- to 19-year-old age range.

One victim was airlifted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Hospital in Little Rock, and another was taken by ambulance to Baptist-Health in Little Rock. Other victims were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Centers in Hope and Texarkana.

Officials said it happened around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street. According to investigators, dozens of people were participating in a social gathering when the shots were fired. Police said there were some people from out of town at the gathering.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hope Police Department at (870) 777-3434 or (870) 722-2560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.