Five-time convicted sex offender facing up to 99 years in prison for juvenile molestation charge

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An Acadia Parish jury convicted 60-year-old Lance Barton of Dayton, Texas, of molestation of a juvenile on Thursday.

The former Crowley resident is a five-time convicted sex offender. His trial began on September 24, 2019.

The jury heard from investigating officers, personnel from Hearts of Hope and personnel from the Department of Child and Family Services.

Barton faces 25-99 years hard labor, at least 25 years of the sentence will be without benefits.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 14, 2019.