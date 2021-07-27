Florida man arrested in Greenwood, accused of asking teens for sexual favors

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Florida man has been charged in Caddo Parish, accused of propositioning some teenagers for sexual favors Monday evening.
According to the Greenwood Police Department, 45-year-old Matthew Wayne Lathrom is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.
Booking records show that Lathrom was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Tuesday evening at 5:13 p.m. It is said that Lathrom was staying at an RV park in Greenwood.
No bond has been set for Lathrom yet. Police say the investigation against him is ongoing.
