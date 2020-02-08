Florida man finds naked intruder in his bed

(WBBH) A Florida man is facing charges after he was caught bare naked in someone else’s bed.

Deputies said convicted felon John Lyles broke into a Naples home early Wednesday morning while victim Brandon Hall was getting something from his car.



“I walked in the house and I hear voices, you know, just thinking it’s the TV or something,” Hall said.



The sound was coming from Hall’s bedroom.

“When I opened my door my stuff is on the floor and there’s just a naked guy sitting on my bed. I mean there’s no other way to put it,” he said.

