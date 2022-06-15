SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An outside expert in forensic pathology hired by the state to conduct an independent review in the trial of four Shreveport police officers charged in the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen, Jr. says his death was a homicide, in contrast with the Caddo coroner’s determination that McGlothen’s manner of death was natural.

McGlothen died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with officers Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare. The four are charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide related to McGlothen’s death.

This 2014 photo provided by Kimberly McGlothlen shows her now deceased husband Tommie McGlothen Jr. The family of McGlothen, who died in police custody in Louisiana after a videotaped altercation that appears to show officers hitting and tasing him, demanded answers Wednesday, June 10, 2020, calling on the officers to be held accountable. (Kimberly McGlothlen via AP)

Dr. Allecia Wilson stated that while she agrees with Thoma on the cause of death, which medical examiners determined to be excited delirium, she finds the manner to be a homicide, not natural.

Manner of death is a categorization based on medical definitions. The five categories are natural, accident, suicide, homicide, and undetermined.

Wilson believes that the struggle with the officers and restraint that followed “took this individual on a pathway to death through excited delirium.”

She says it was a homicide because of the officers’ actions and restraining him, which is a risk factor for death in cases of excited delirium. She said the circumstances in which he died involved the actions of other people, the officers, making it a homicide.

When asked by defense attorneys whether she believes the coroner and the pathologist who conducted the autopsy are wrong, Wilson said, “We disagree.”

The testimony comes on the third day of the trial. It follows testimony earlier in the morning from firefighters who were called to the scene.

Defense attorneys hammered on the point that the firefighters, who are also trained as EMTs, were disciplined by the fire department for failing to properly assess McGlothen and provide medical care. The firefighters say they were never asked to assess McGlothen and never saw any indication he was having a medical emergency.