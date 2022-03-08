SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins joined Police Chief Wayne Smith and a bipartisan group of city council members Tuesday to voice support for moving $400,000 out of the city’s general fund to support operations at the North Louisiana Crime Lab.

They say the financial support is necessary due to the agency experiencing major decreases in operating revenue generated from court costs, fines, and fees.

“The crime lab is instrumental in keeping our citizens safe today and into the future,” Perkins said.

Council members James Green (D) Dist. F, Grayson Boucher (R) Dist. D, Tabatha Taylor (D) – Dist. A sponsored the ordinance, which will be up for a vote at the council’s March 22 meeting.

“We have a gem that’s right in the heart of Shreveport. We need to make sure it’s funded and taken care of,” Boucher said.

The crime lab opened its newer, larger, state-of-the-art facility on Tulane Avenue in Shreveport in 2017. It processes evidence, DNA analysis, drug chemistry, firearms examination, toxicology, fingerprinting, and much more. Chief Smith said the lab is vital in solving crimes from finding suspects to prosecuting them.

“As time goes on, crime becomes more and more sophisticated and complex. It takes more complex investigating, including the use of science and technology to be able to make a case. To find out who the bad guys are.”

“We do not work the prosecution nor the defense. We represent science,” said NLCL Director Joseph Jones, who says the crime lab serves 29 parishes with 35 employees. They’ve experienced a significant decrease in revenue which has caused a lot of evidence to have to be sent out-of-state for processing, which also costs the city.

Jones noted the $400,000 allocation will not be enough to sustain the lab forever, but they are working with state legislators to get additional funding.

