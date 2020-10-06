Former Ascension Parish Sheriff deputy in custody

Crime

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (BRPROUD) – The search is over for a former Ascension Parish Sheriff deputy wanted on multiple charges.

31-year-old Todd Tripp is in custody after being located in York County, South Carolina.

Tripp is facing these charges:

  • Three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • Computer-aided solicitation of a minor
  • Unlawful use or access of social media.

Tripp is awaiting extradition to the Ascension Parish Jail.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss