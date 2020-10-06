Former Ascension Parish Sheriff deputy in custody

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (BRPROUD) – The search is over for a former Ascension Parish Sheriff deputy wanted on multiple charges.
31-year-old Todd Tripp is in custody after being located in York County, South Carolina.
Tripp is facing these charges:
- Three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile
- Computer-aided solicitation of a minor
- Unlawful use or access of social media.
Tripp is awaiting extradition to the Ascension Parish Jail.
