Former Benton elementary school teacher pleads guilty to attempted aggravated rape, sentenced to 50 years

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Benton Elementary School teacher and coach has pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated rape.

Tuesday morning 50-year-old Aubrey Norcross, who taught at Benton Elementary until his Oct. 17, 2018 arrest, accepted a plea deal and all of the other charges were dismissed.

Norcross, who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple children, was initially charged with one count of first-degree rape, eight counts of molestation of a juvenile, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of video voyeurism.

Norcross was also sentenced to 50 years in prison.