Former Bossier corrections officer behind bars for sex crimes against children

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Bossier Parish corrections officer accused of sexual contact with minors has surrendered to authorities.

According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, on Friday 23-year-old Nathan McKnight, of Bossier City, turned himself in at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on arrest warrant charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Attempted Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Whittington terminated McKnight’s employment with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

McKnight was booked on a $150,000 bond.

