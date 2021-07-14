Former Bossier Parish deputy arrested on malfeasance, battery charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former deputy accused of assaulting an inmate at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility last month has been charged following an investigation by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to BPSO, 30-yeard-old Travis Buckmaster is charged with malfeasance in office and simple battery in connection with an incident that happened on June 15.

Deputies say information revealed that then Corporal Buckmaster had attacked an inmate. Sheriff Julian Whittington immediately ordered the deputy be placed on administrative leave and a criminal investigation be initiated. While on administrative leave Buckmaster resigned from the agency.

After detectives completed a thorough investigation into the incident, they got a warrant for Buckmaster’s arrest. BPSO says Buckmaster turned himself in Wednesday at the Bossier Maximum Facility where he was booked on these charges and posted bond.

“Public trust in how we perform our duties, whether on the streets or in our correctional facilities, is of utmost importance,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“Upon learning of these allegations, we conducted an immediate and thorough investigation. I am proud of the professionalism our deputies exhibit every day in their interactions with the public and those in our care and custody. We will not accept anything less.”