Former BPCC comptroller, accomplices to be arraigned July 22 in Federal Court

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – A former comptroller for Bossier Parish Community College and two accomplices will be arraigned on July 22 in U.S District Court in Shreveport, according to the office of Louisiana Western District U.S. Attorney David Joseph.

On June 26, a federal grand jury handed down indictments against 48-year-old Carol Bates, 27-year old Faith Alexander, and 34-year-old Marquise Perry on June 26 for stealing more than a quarter-of-a-million dollars by wiring fraudulent refund checks.

All three were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In addition to the conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Bates was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and Perry was charged with three counts of wire fraud.

