Former Caddo Magnet PE teacher sentenced to 4 years in prison for sex crime

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 72-year-old former Caddo Magnet High School physical education teacher convicted on a juvenile sex crime charge last month has been sentenced to four years at hard labor with credit for time served and will have to register as a sex offender.

Sharron Settlemire was convicted of attempted molestation of a juvenile on June 26, 2019. The attempted molestation happened in 2000 when the victim was a 16-year-old student at Caddo Magnet and on the fencing team Settlemire coached.

Under state sentencing guidelines, Settlemire faced up to 71 1/2 years at hard labor. Judge Ramona Emanuel handed down the four-year sentence Wednesday afternoon. Settlemire had already served just under three weeks in jail. If she serves the entire sentence, she won’t be out of prison until she is 76.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.