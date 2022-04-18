LINDEN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Cass County jailer indicted earlier this month is accused of engaging in sexual acts with an inmate and bringing contraband into the jail for him.

According to an affidavit filed by Cass County investigators in January 19, 2022, citing probable cause for her arrest, police believe 49-year-old Jody Mosley was engaged in sexual relations with a 34-year-old inmate at the jail while she was employed there between Nov. 3, 2021, and Jan. 14, 2022.

An investigator working at the jail listened to the inmate’s phone calls with Mosley, who discussed bringing snuff into the jail. The investigator also listened to phone calls between the inmate and his mother, in which he told her that Mosley had been sexually assaulting him for about a month and a half.

The affidavit says the investigator met with a Cass County Jail captain, who said Mosley told him that she brought the inmate snuff inside the jail.

The investigator also met with an inmate who shared a cell with the inmate involved with Mosley and claims he watched out for other guards while Mosley performed a sex act on his cellmate. He also said his cellmate gave him snuff that Mosley brought in as payment for acting as a lookout.

The inmate involved with Mosley ultimately refused to speak directly with the investigators about his relations with the jail employee, instead reportedly telling them only that they could listen to the phone calls with his mother to hear everything they needed to know.

Mosley is charged with improper sexual relations with a person in custody and two counts of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.