Former CHRISTUS nurse convicted of murder moved to death row unit in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – A former CHRISTUS nurse convicted of capital murder of multiple people has been moved to an East Texas prison to start his sentence.

37-year-old William Davis was found guilty of capital murder on Oct. 19. He was sentenced to death by a Smith County jury shortly after that.

Davis was moved to the Polunsky Unit in Livingston, a facility that houses the state’s male death row inmates. Executions are carried out at the Huntsville Unit, also known as the “Walls” Unit.

The Polunsky Unit houses each inmate separately in single-person cells and each person gets individual recreation.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, inmates spend an average of 11 years on death row.

