Former City of Shreveport employee sentenced for conspiracy, aggravated identity theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former City of Shreveport employee has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison for his involvement in a scheme to commit credit card fraud.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Tory Deshawn Jackson was sentenced to 32 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft. Jackson was also ordered to pay $409,769 in restitution.

Jackson was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2020 for engaging in a scheme with a co-conspirator to fraudulently purchase fuel using Fuelman credit cards stolen from the City of Shreveport. He pleaded guilty to his charges on Wednesday, April 7.

The district attorney’s office says Jackson was employed by the Solid Waste Department in the City of Shreveport Public Works. In September 2017, using his position, Jackson stole three City of Shreveport Fuelman credit cards which he and his co-conspirator would use to unlawfully purchase gasoline and other items at Shreveport area gas stations.

The way the fraudulent scheme was carried out is that Jackson would meet a coconspirator and others at a gas station where they would use one of the stolen Fuelman credit cards, along with the Fuelman personal identification number of a Solid Waste Department supervisor, to pump fuel into large containers which could hold up to 500 gallons of fuel.

Jackson’s co-conspirator, Jawaski Johnson, and others would then take the tanks to a third party to sell, and the profit would be split among the co-conspirators.

Many times, they would have to run multiple, successive transactions in order to fill up the tanks. From September 3, 2017, through Jackson’s arrest on October 16, 2019, the three credit cards belonging to the City of Shreveport were used to make transactions up to nearly half a million dollars.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on December 7.