COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Red River Parish deputy has been arrested and police are investigating after a hit and run.

Melvin Reliford of Coushatta turned himself in Friday after the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office to investigate the crash. Officers say Reliford was driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit on US Hwy 71 at the intersection of US Hwy 71 when the hit and run occurred. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police did not release if anyone was injured in the crash.

Reliford is charged with one count of malfeasance in office and one count of injuring public records. He was booked into the Red River Parish Jail.

The case remains under investigation by the LSP/BFO.