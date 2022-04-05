SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced the former Chief Executive Officer of a now-defunct local federal credit union who in December pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to falsifying documents.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced 72-year-old Helen Godfrey-Smith to one-year probation and a $5000 fine.

From 1983 to 2017, Godfrey-Smith was employed by the Shreveport Federal Credit Union (SFCU) and during much of that time was CEO of the SFCU. The SFCU was a Shreveport, Louisiana-based financial institution under the regulation of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Helen Godfrey (KTAL/KMSS file photo)

In October 2016, the SFCU, through Godfrey-Smith, entered into an agreement with the United States Department of the Treasury to buy back certain securities that were part of the Department’s Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). As part of that process, on December 27, 2016, Godfrey-Smith signed and submitted to the United States Department of the Treasury an Officer’s Certificate which certified that all conditions precedent to the closing had been satisfied.

In reality, SFCU had not met all conditions precedent to closing and had suffered a material adverse effect. Unbeknownst to the United States Department of the Treasury and the NCUA, SFCU was in a financial crisis.

From 2015 through 2017, another individual who was the Chief Financial Officer of SFCU (Individual 1), had been falsifying call reports to the NCUA which included millions of dollars in fictitious fee income.

In addition, Godfrey was creating fictitious entries in the bank’s records to support the false call reports. This created the illusion that SFCU was profitable when, in fact, the bank was failing. In addition, Individual 1, embezzled approximately $1.5 million from the credit union.

By the time Godfrey-Smith signed the Officer’s Statement, she had become aware of deficiencies at the credit union, after investigating, discovering millions of dollars of fictitious entries on the credit union’s ledger, and the credit union’s books were not balanced.

However, she did not disclose this information to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and signed the false Officer’s Statement. In the Spring of 2017, the institution failed and was taken over by regulators from the NCUA and placed into conservatorship.

An investigation by the NCUA revealed that SFCU had amassed in excess of $10 million in losses by December 2016.