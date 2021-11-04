Former Louisiana State Trooper sentenced to prison for distributing child sexual abuse material

Content Warning: This story contains graphic content surrounding the topic of child sexual abuse.

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — A former Louisiana State Police Trooper will serve prison time after he pleaded guilty to distributing media depicting child rape.

The Department of Justice reports 42-year-old Jason Boyet of Ponchatoula was sentenced to Wednesday to 210 months of prison. Boyet previously pleaded guilty to charges of distributing images of sexual exploitation of children as young as 3.

According to court documents, the case dates back to at least February 2020, when the FBI began an undercover operation in a chat room intended for sharing digital files containing child sexual abuse.

A detective came into contact with a person, later identified as Boyet, who sent him sexually explicit photographs of minors. Records show one victim, a prepubescent girl, had been in Boyet’s custody and control.

Later that month, a search warrant was issued for Boyet’s home. After searching his house and interviewing him, police confirmed Boyet photographed the girl with his iPhone at least three times between December 19, 2019, and February 11, 2020.

The FBI also learned Boyet accessed an online storage account where he received at least 151 images and 195 videos depicting child sexual abuse as young as 1 year old.

As part of his sentence, Boyet must also serve 5 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender. A restitution hearing is scheduled for February 2, 2022.