Former Louisiana teacher and husband, accused of rape, child porn, to be tried separately

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Friday, a Louisiana 21st Judicial District judge ruled that the Livingston Parish teacher and her husband, a former longtime Sheriff’s deputy, who are accused of rape and child pornography will be tried separately.

Dennis Perkins’ trial is on the docket for July 12, while Cynthia Perkins’ trial date is yet to be scheduled.

The office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, however, filed an emergency writ asking the judge to return to the original plan of trying the couple together.

“We look forward to going to trial and getting justice for the people,” said a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s Office.