Former Magnet High fencing coach convicted of attempted molestation

Former Caddo Parish teacher Sharron Settlemire, 72, was found guilty of attempted molestation. A Caddo jury deliberated two and a half hours to reach the verdict.

The teacher who retired in 2002 was arrested in 2017 and charged with molestation of a girl who was 16 at the time. She is now 33.

Both the defendant and victim had large groups of supporters in the court room and bailiffs had to escort Settlemire supporters out after the verdict due to inappropriate comments directed at the victim’s family.

Sharon Settlemire will appear in court on July 3rd, 2019 for sentencing. She could face up to seven and a half years and will have to register as a sex offender.