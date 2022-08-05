SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police Department called CPSO on Wednesday, June 29, and reported being involved in a hit and run at the intersection of Linwood Ave. and Southern Loop. He told a Caddo deputy that a Ford F-250 work truck sideswiped his patrol unit causing heavy damage before leaving the scene.

After a joint investigation with the Shreveport Police Department and the Louisiana State Police, it was determined that Tipton crashed into his neighbor’s mailbox in Stonewall and then drove to Linwood Ave. and Southern Loop where he reported being the victim of a hit and run.

Tipton has since resigned from the police department.

Caddo deputies issued him a summons on August 4, charging him with criminal mischief.