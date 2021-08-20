Former Shreveport police officer indicted on rape charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former Shreveport police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave Wednesday after being formally indicted on a rape charge.

A Caddo Parish grand jury returned a true bill Wednesday charging 33-year-old Leroy Bates Jr. with third-degree rape in connection with an incident on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the indictment was sealed and held in secret.

Booking records for the Caddo Correctional Center previously showed that Bates Jr. was being held on a $250,000 bond.