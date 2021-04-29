Former SPD officer indicted for assaulting a man during an arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Shreveport Police officer for punching, kicking, and pistol-whipping a man during an arrest.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday that federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Dylan Hudson with assaulting a man who had been placed under arrest in Caddo Parish.

The indictment charged Hudson with depriving a man identified by his initials of his right to be protected from unreasonable force during an arrest on Aug. 5, 2019.

Accordiong to indictment, Hudson allegedly “punched M.T. in the face and head, kneed M.T. in the stomach, tased M.T. in the neck and head, pistol-whipped M.T. in the head, slammed M.T.’s head into the ground, and kicked M.T. in the face, all without justification.”

It added, “The offense resulted in bodily injury to M.T. and involved the use of dangerous weapons (a Taser, a pistol, and a shod foot).”

On Thursday Hudson pleaded not guilty to the charge during his initial court appearance in the Western District of Louisiana.

SPD placed Hudson on paid leave on Aug. 8, 2019, because of information that he might have broken a criminal law and arrested him Aug. 20, 2019, according to a police news release at the time.

If convicted, Hudson could get up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years on supervised release.

Hudson’s arrest was on a state charge of malfeasance in office. A trial date has been set for Sept. 13 in Caddo District Court.

