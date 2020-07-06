Former SPD officer pleads ‘no contest’ to simple battery charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the two former Shreveport Police officers charged in a 2019 Mother’s Day street fight in the Warner Park neighborhood on June 30 pleaded ‘no contest to the charges’ against her.

Cinterrica Mosby originally was charged with malfeasance in office, a felony, for using excessive force in trying to control the crown, which brought out an dozens of Shreveport police officers.

Just before Mosby entered her plea, however, the Caddo Parish District Attorneys office filed an amended bill, downgrading her felony malfeasance charge to simple battery, a misdemeanor.

A ‘no contest’ plea means the defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but doesn’t contest it. Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorrah accepted Mosby’s plea and sentenced her to pay a fine of $150 or spend 15 days in jail.

The sentence was imposed under Article 894 of the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows the court to suspend the sentence on any misdemeanor and place the defendant on probation. When that probation is completed, the court has the power to set aside the conviction and dismiss the prosecution.

The case of Phillip Tucker, the other former police officer charged, continues to wind its way through the court system. Tucker, who is charged with simple battery also appeared in court on June 30.

His trial date is scheduled for October 29, 2020.

Shreveport attorney Ron Miciotto represents both Mosby and Tucker.

